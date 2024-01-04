The 10 Leading Causes Of Death In New York State
New data shows the top 10 leading causes of death in New York State.
COVID cracks the top 10 but isn't the leading cause of death for Empire State residents.
The CDC has released new data regarding the top 10 causes of death for New York State residents. The CDC's data is based on 2021.
New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death
Life Expectancy For New York State Residents
The latest life expectancy in New York State is 77.7 years, according to the CDC.
The homicide rate in New York State is 4.8 per 100,000 residents. The COVID death rate across the Empire State is 27.1 per 100,000.
Leading Causes of Death In the United States
How does New York's leading cause of death compare to the United States?
Below are the 10 leading causes of death for all of the United States, according to the CDC's latest numbers.
- Heart disease
- Cancer
- COVID-19
- Accidents (unintentional injuries)
- Stroke (cerebrovascular diseases)
- Chronic lower respiratory diseases
- Alzheimer’s disease
- Diabetes
- Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis
- Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome, and nephrosis
