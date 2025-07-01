Why Many New Yorkers Are Planning Massive Move To Texas

A Republican just told New Yorkers it’s time to leave—and his timing couldn’t be more calculated. Here’s why thousands might actually take him up on it.

A top official from Texas wants New Yorkers to move to the Lone Star State.

Dallas Mayor Invites New Yorkers To Move To Texas

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says all New Yorkers worried about the future of the state and New York City can move to Texas.

After Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani defeated disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in Tuesday's primary election for New York City Mayor, Johnson invited New York City residents and business owners to move to Dallas.

Johnson, a Republican, says Dallas supports things like the police, businesses, free markets, and the American Dream.

"Don’t panic! Just move to Dallas, where we strongly support our police, value our partners in the business community, embrace free markets, shun excessive regulation, and protect the American Dream!," Johnson wrote on X.

In 2023, Johnson switched to the Republican Party after serving as a Democratic state representative.

Zohran Mamdani Key Polices For New York City

Key polices Mandani hopes for New York City, if elected, include:

Rent freeze on approximately 2 million rent-stabilized apartments

Build 200,000 new affordable, union‑built, rent-stabilized units in 10 years, tripling the current city capacity

Eliminate cash fare on all MTA city buses

Provide no-cost childcare for children aged 6 weeks to 5 years

Pilot a network of city-run grocery stores

Raise the minimum wage to $30/hour by 2030

Increase corporate tax to 11.5% (matching New Jersey) and levy a 2% surcharge on incomes above $1 million

