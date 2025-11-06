New Yorkers Planning To Move South Just Got Alarming News

Texas just fired back at New Yorkers fleeing the state, and the message isn’t friendly.

New Yorkers fleeing the state might be in for a rude awakening, "100% tariffs.

Many New York residents say they are leaving after Tuesday's election. But a popular destination doesn't want New Yorkers.

Nearly 1 Million New Yorkers Plan To Move

A recent poll found that nearly one million New York City residents plan to move after Democratic socialist Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City.

About 2.1 million New York City residents say they are now considering a move.

New York City residents might move to the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, or to popular out-of-state locations like the Carolinas, Florida, Tennessee, or Texas.

New Yorkers Moving To Texas Are In For A Rude Awakening

However, Texas residents don't want New York City residents.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott claims he's going to impose "a 100% tariff" on New York City residents who are thinking of moving to Texas.

"After the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC," Abbott wrote on Twitter on Election Day, a few hours before Mamdani defeated Andrew Cuomo in the race for New York City Mayor.

After Mamdani was declared the winner, Abbott wrote this about New York City residents.

"Join me for a moment of silence for NYC," he wrote on X. "Thoughts & prayers. 🙏."

After Abbott's tweets went viral, a spokesperson for Abbott said the posts were meant to be joke.

Still, it clearly shows top officials from Texas don't want New Yorkers moving to the Lone-Star State.

