The new school year just started, but already one local school district dealt with a terrifying threat.

On Wednesday, New York State Police responded to the residence of an Our Lady of Lourdes High School student for an anonymous terroristic statement made threatening to target the victim with a gun after school, police say.

New York State Police rushed to the high school in Poughkeepsie. Our Lady of Lourdes High School had an increased police presence for the entirety of the investigation out of an "abundance of caution," officials say.

Following the investigation, a teen who wasn't a student at the school was arrested.

Dutchess County Teen Accused Of Making Terroristic Threat At Our Lady of Lourdes High School

The investigation by members of the SP Wappinger Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Troop K Cellular Analysis Response Team determined the terroristic threat was made by 19-year-old Jacob J. Leo of Pleasant Valley, New York.

Leo was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class C felony. He was released to the supervision of the Dutchess County Probation Department and next scheduled to reappear before the court on September 30.

Never A Student At Our Lady of Lourdes

According to New York State Police, Leo never attended Our Lady of Lourdes.

It's unclear why the alleged threat was made, as of this writing.

