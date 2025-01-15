Terrifying Reported Shooting On School Grounds In Hudson Valley

One local community is rocked following a reported shooting on school grounds.

An arrest has been made after shots were reportedly fired on school grounds in Newburgh.

Police responded to the Newburgh Free Academy Main Campus around 2:24 p.m. on Tuesday following an alert for gunshots fired.

Reported Shooting At Newburgh Free Academy Main Campus

According to police, during school dismissal, a fight began involving several students from the dismissal and a former student.

The fight spilled into Fullerton Avenue. At this point, most students who started the fight "separated themselves."

However, 18-year-old Town of Newburgh resident Kevin Gaspar, a former NFA student, pulled out a gun and chased some students onto the NFA Main campus near the South Street and Fullerton Avenue school bus driveway, police say.

He's then accused of firing several shots into the crowd. ​ ​ ​There are no reported injuries.

Town Of Newburgh Teen Arrested

Following a brief search for Gaspar, he was found and arrested about two blocks from NFA with the loaded handgun used in the shooting, officials say.

Gaspar was charged with several felony offenses including weapons charges and reckless endangerment. ​

​

City of Newburgh Detectives are currently investigating this incident. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Detective Edgar at 845-569-7558.

