Life-Threatening Crisis In New York Due To Flu, Snow

The flu and brutal winter storms are fueling a life-threatening shortage in New York, but you can help. Here's how.

The American Red Cross is sounding the alarm as a severe blood shortage grips New York and the rest of the country.

Blood Supply Drops Drastically

Keith Brofsky Keith Brofsky loading...

Officials warn that blood supplies have dropped by about 35 percent in just the past month, as hospital demand now exceeds available blood products.

New Yorkers are being urged to act immediately to prevent delays in lifesaving care. Without more donors, hospitals may be forced to triage blood supplies, putting patients at risk.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The shortage is especially critical for Type O, A-negative, and B-negative blood, which are commonly used in emergencies.

Worst Flu Season In 20 Years, Bad Weather To Blame

monkeybusinessimages monkeybusinessimages loading...

According to the Red Cross, hospitals across New York are already under strain from one of the worst flu seasons in nearly 20 years. The flu surge is now colliding with dwindling blood supplies.

It's believed that high flu activity nationwide is also keeping many regular donors home, making it harder to rebuild inventory.

Extreme winter weather is also to blame for this blood shortage emergency. The Red Cross points out that 400 blood drives were disrupted last month alone, more than triple the number impacted during the same period last year.

That means that thousands of potential donations were never collected, and more delays or cancellations are possible as freezing temperatures continue, officials say.

Many Blood Drives Scheduled In The Hudson Valley

Belyjmishka Belyjmishka loading...

The American Red Cross reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know that there are many blood donation opportunities across the Hudson Valley. Including in:

Columbia

Hudson

1/29/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., CMH Support Services Bldg, 65 Prospect Ave

Dutchess

Poughkeepsie

1/26/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Elks Lodge 275, 29 Overocker Rd

1/26/2026: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 1466, 50 Legion Road

Greene

Ashland

1/26/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Town of Ashland Ambulance, 12094 Route 23

Coxsackie

2/3/2026: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Coxsackie Athens High School, 24 Sunset Blvd

Orange

Highland Falls

1/28/2026: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., James I. O'Neill High School, 21 Morgan Rd

Highland Mills

1/31/2026: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Discovery Church, 654 NY-32

Newburgh

1/29/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Newburgh Armory Unity Center, 321 S William St

Port Jervis

1/27/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Port Jervis Elks Lodge 645, 35 US-6

West Point

1/21/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., United States Military Academy at West Point, Eisenhower Hall, 655 Pitcher Road

1/22/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., United States Military Academy at West Point, Eisenhower Hall, 655 Pitcher Road

1/23/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., United States Military Academy at West Point, Eisenhower Hall, 655 Pitcher Road

Sullivan

Lake Huntington

1/22/2026: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cochecton Volunteer Ambulance, 70 County Road 116

Rock Hill

1/22/2026: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Rock Hill Firehouse, 61 Glen Wild Rd

Ulster

Ellenville

1/29/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Ellenville Public Library, 40 Center St

Saugerties

1/27/2026: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 72 Saugerties, 30 John St

7 Reasons Why You Should Give Blood

7 Reasons Why You Should Give Blood The why, how, and where to donate blood. Gallery Credit: Bejay Lindseth

7 Cold Blooded Murderers Who Killed in the Name of Love