Catastrophic Fish Kill Forces New York To Punish Upstate Company

A New York cheese company caused a massive fish kill. The company just received a massive fine and major corrective orders.

The New York State DEC announced that Great Lakes Cheese, based in Franklinville, Cattaraugus County, with a $475,000 penalty.

Company Accused Of Causing Catastrophic Damage

Google Google loading...

Officials say the company caused a catastrophic discharge into Ischua Creek back in August 2025 that killed tens of thousands of fish and other wildlife.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"Great Lakes Cheese violated the environmental laws and permits in place to protect the region’s precious natural resources," Commissioner Lefton said. "DEC’s enforcement action not only secures a large fine but also requires a project that will benefit environmental quality in the community and help it heal from the significant loss of tens of thousands of fish and other aquatic species."

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The enforcement isn’t just a fine. It also forces the company to make sweeping changes to its wastewater plant, tighten air and chemical controls, and install real-time water quality monitoring to prevent another disaster.

Under the Order on Consent, Great Lakes Cheese must complete extensive corrective actions, including hiring third-party monitors, fixing its biogas system, and ensuring its wastewater treatment plant meets strict SPDES limits before operations can fully resume.

Drinking Water Not Impacted

Bluewater Sweden on Unsplash Bluewater Sweden on Unsplash loading...

New York State also reviewed potential drinking water impacts "and found none," officials say.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State World Atlas helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake infested waters in New York State.