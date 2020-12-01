Tennessee Woman Leads Police on Wild Chase in Hudson Valley, I-87

A Tennesse woman is accused of damaging four police cars while allegedly fleeing police for almost 30 minutes on the New York State Thruway and city streets in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, Nov. 30 around 6:50 a.m., New York State Police from the Town of Hunter attempted to stop a 2003 Honda for an alleged vehicle and traffic law violation on State Route 23 A. However, the vehicle failed to stop and attempted to flee from the trooper, police say.

The vehicle continued south on 23A and entered Interstate 87 going south until exiting at exit 19 in Kingston, according to New York State Police. The wild police chase continued in the city of Kingston where the pursuit ended on Abeel Street. Authorities didn't reveal how the police chase ended.

The operator of the vehicle, 31-year-old Erica Overhill of Johnson City, Tennesse, was taken into custody. During the pursuit, which lasted about 30 minutes and covered approximately 30 miles, four state police vehicles were damaged, officials say. It's unclear why Underhill fled the police.

Overhill was issued 21 tickets and was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree reckless endangerment, both felonies, second-degree reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor and a violation for second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

New York State Police did not say if Underhill bail was set.