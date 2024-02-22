Teens Go Missing Skiing In Upstate New York

Officials rushed to find a pair of teens who went missing while skiing at a popular Upstate New York Resort.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced two teens were rescued after getting lost skiing.

The rescue was highlighted in the "DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review" which chronicles recent statewide forest ranger actions.

Wilderness Search: Town of Wilmington, Essex County

On Feb. 18 at 5:15 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Whiteface Ski Patrol about two teenagers who got off trail.

Officials used the teen's cell phone coordinates which placed them west of the Little Whiteface Summit. Forest Rangers Adams, Duchene, and Lewis responded.

At 6:34 p.m., Ranger Lewis learned the 15-year-old made it out, but the 17-year-old from Lake Placid was still in a drainage area and his cell phone battery died.

Lost Teen Found At Whiteface Mountain

At 8:30 p.m., Rangers and Ski Patrol located the subject and helped him out of the woods. Resources were clear at 9:32 p.m.

More information wasn't released.

Many other children across New York State remain missing. See if you can help with the list below.

