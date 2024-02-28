Teen Migrant Shot Woman In New York Store Found In Hudson Valley, DA

A teen migrant accused of shooting at cops in New York was found and arrested in the Hudson Valley.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. announced the indictment of 15-year-old Jesus Rivas-Figueroa for allegedly shooting at a tourist inside a Times Square clothing store and then firing his weapon at an NYPD officer who attempted to arrest him.

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment For Attempted Murder Of Police Officer And Tourist

Rivas-Figueroa is from Venezuela. He came to New York last year and has been living at a city shelter on the Upper West Side.

He was charged with:

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a class B felony, two counts

Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, a class C felony, two counts

Assault in the Second Degree, a class D felony, one count

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C felony, two counts

Shooting Inside Times Square Store

Officials allege the 15-year-old was caught trying to steal merchandise from JD Sports in Times Square on Feb. 8.

When a worker tried to retrieve the clothes he took out a gun and fired it at the employee. The bullet missed the employee but struck a 38-year-old female tourist from Brazil, officials say.

The woman received emergency medical treatment at Bellevue Hospital for her leg injury.

Accused Of Shooting At NYPD

Rivas-Figueroa then fled the store and officials called 911.

Two nearby NYPD officers responded and chased after the teen. During the chase, Rivas-Figueroa turned around and fired at one of the officers, officials allege.

“This shooting occurred in the middle of a crowded Times Square teeming with New Yorkers and tourists. This defendant is charged with allegedly recklessly firing his weapon inside of a store – striking a tourist – and then turning the gun on a police officer who was courageously attempting to place him under arrest. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure full accountability for gun violence,” said District Attorney Bragg.

Found In Yonkers, Westchester County

Rivas-Figueroa was found about 24 hours later hiding inside a home in Yonkers, police say.

The teen is also allegedly linked to an armed robbery in the Bronx and another shooting in Manhattan.

