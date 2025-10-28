Deported Man Kills Hudson Valley Teen, Nearly Murders New York Family

A man in the Hudson Valley illegally confessed to murdering a 15-year-old teen and shooting his mother and brother.

Westchester County, New York, Man Confesses To Murder, More

In Westchester County Court, 41-year-old Fernando Jimenez Meza of Yorktown Heights pleaded guilty to every count in an indictment charging him with:

Murder in the Second Degree (A felony, 1 count)

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (B felony, 2 counts)

Assault in the First Degree (B felony, 2 counts)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (C felony, 2 counts)

Menacing in the Second Degree (A misdemeanor, 2 counts)

Meza confessed to murdering 15-year-old Michael Raimondi at the Raimondi family household in Somers last year, in addition to attempting to murder Raimondi’s brother and mother and committing other, related felonies.

“Almost one year ago to this day, the Raimondi family suffered an unspeakable tragedy they will carry with them for the rest of their lives. The defendant stole a son, brother, cousin and friend, leaving them with only the blessing of his memory," Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace stated.

At the time of the crime, ICE said the suspect was in the country illegally.

What Happened In Somers

On Oct. 28, 2024, following a verbal dispute at the Raimondi household, Meza left the home, retrieved a revolver from his car, returned to the home, and shot Christina Raimondi, the mother.

After shooting Christina, Meza went into her son's bedroom and shot her two sons. Michael and his 13-year-old younger brother, multiple times.

Michael died from his injuries.

"Michael Raimondi was a beautiful soul, and the outpouring of support and love from the community is a testament to his strong character even at the young age of 15. I hope these guilty pleas and the substantial sentence the defendant is expected to receive provide the Raimondi's with a measure of closure," Cacace added.

37 Years To Life In Prison

The judge in this case accepted the guilty pleas and promised the defendant a sentence of 25 years to life in state prison on the top charge and 12 years in state prison on the attempted murder charges.

In total, Meza will be sentenced to 37 years to life in state prison.

Jimenez is a Chilean citizen. ICE officials told the New York Post he snuck back into the country after being deported 20 years ago.

