Target To Close All New York Stores On Same Day

Target Closing All Stores In New York

All Target stores across New York will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28.

In 2020, during the COVID pandemic, Target closed all stores on Thanksgiving. The goal was to "take care" of staff and protect customers during the pandemic.

Target CEO Brian Cornell said at the time staff told him "how much they appreciated that time with their families" so it was an "easy decision" to make closing the store on Thanksgiving a "permanent" policy.

Cornell made the Thanksgiving closing policy in 2023. The policy remains in place for Thanksgiving 2024.

"Keeping our stores closed on Thanksgiving is possible because we’ve built our team — and Target’s strong business model — to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Cornell stated.

Target is set to close around 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve across New York State. Stores will reopen on Black Friday around 6 a.m.

