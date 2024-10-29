Target To Close All New York Stores On Same Day
Before your next Target run, make sure you don't head out on this day.
Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported that Walmart is closing all stores for one day across New York State.
Walmart To Close All New York Stores On Same Day
The goal is to allow Walmart employees to spend time with their families. CLICK HERE to find out the day and more reasons why.
Target Closing All Stores In New York
All Target stores across New York will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28.
In 2020, during the COVID pandemic, Target closed all stores on Thanksgiving. The goal was to "take care" of staff and protect customers during the pandemic.
Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs
Target CEO Brian Cornell said at the time staff told him "how much they appreciated that time with their families" so it was an "easy decision" to make closing the store on Thanksgiving a "permanent" policy.
Cornell made the Thanksgiving closing policy in 2023. The policy remains in place for Thanksgiving 2024.
"Keeping our stores closed on Thanksgiving is possible because we’ve built our team — and Target’s strong business model — to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Cornell stated.
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
Target is set to close around 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve across New York State. Stores will reopen on Black Friday around 6 a.m.
