Target Changing Prices On 5,000 Popular Items In New York

Target confirmed some big-time changes to about 5,000 frequently shopped items.

Target confirmed plans to slash prices on about 5,000 items.

Target Lowering Prices on 5,000 Frequently Shopped Items

The company says that lowering "everyday regular prices" on about 5,000 "frequently shopped items" will help customers "save big."

Prices are decreasing on everyday items such as milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks, yogurt, peanut butter, coffee, diapers, paper towels, pet food, and more, officials say.

"These price reductions will collectively save consumers millions of dollars this summer," Target stated in a press release.

1,500 Items Already Lowered, Thousands More To Come

Target has already lowered prices on about 1,500 items and planned price cuts on thousands of more items will go into effect throughout the summer.

"We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more," a Target spokesperson said. These new lower prices across will add up to additional big savings for the millions of consumers."

Some Item Target Has Lowered Prices On

Target has already lowered prices on over 1,5000 items, including:

Good & Gather Unsalted Butter (1 lb) now $3.79 (was $3.99)

Good & Gather Organic Baby Spinach (5 oz) now $2.99 (was $3.29)

Prime Hydration Sports Drinks (16.9 fl oz) now $1.99 (was $2.19)

Jack's Frozen Pepperoni Pizza (14.3 oz) now $3.99 (was $4.19)

Thomas' Plain Bagels (20 oz) at $3.79 (from $4.19)

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Cheddar Flavor Blasted Crackers (6.6 oz) at $2.79 (from $2.99)

Good & Gather Sea Salt Roasted Nuts (9.5 oz) now $5.29 (was $6.89)

Clorox Scented Wipes (75 ct) now $4.99 (was $5.79)

Huggies Baby Wipes (16 ct) now $.99 (was $1.19)

Aveeno SPF 50 Sunscreen (3 fl oz) now $13.19 (was $13.89)

Persil Liquid Laundry Detergent (100 fl oz) now $12.99 (was $13.69)

Purina One Chicken & Gravy Cat Food (13 oz) now $1.99 (was $2.39)

