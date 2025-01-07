“Suspicious” Death Of Woman At Historic Upstate New York Mansion

We've learned more information about the "suspicious death" of a woman in the Hudson Valley.

The woman was found dead at a historical site in Dutchess County.

Woman Found Dead At Vanderbilt Mansion In Hyde Park, New York

Last month, New York State Police in Rhinebeck and the Hyde Park Police Department began investigating "the suspicious death" of an unidentified woman found at the Vanderbilt Mansion historical site on Vanderbilt Park Road in Hyde Park. The mansion is part of 211 acres of land that's both owned and operated by the National Park Service.

According to New York State Police, a hiker found the remains of the woman lying face down near the south of the Hudson River, south of Bard Rock.

A few days later, the Dutchess County Medical Examiner confirmed the dead woman was a Caucasian female with brown eyes, weighing 112 pounds and was about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Police added the unknown woman had gray hair, no scars, marks, or tattoos.

New York State Police Identify Woman Found Deceased In Dutchess County, New York

On Monday, New York State Police identified the woman.

According to State Police, the body of 69-year-old Helen Pardini of Poughkeepsie was discovered by a hiker near the edge of the property on December 6th.

Pardini's death is still being treated as suspicious.

"Anyone with any information regarding a missing elderly woman in the Hyde Park area is asked to please contact Inv. Filippini at 845-677-7300. Please refer case # NY2400970235," New York State Police stated in a press release.

