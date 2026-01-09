Super Flu Causing New York’s Worst Flu Season In 25 Years

A vaccine-resistant "super flu" is causing flu cases to hit record numbers across the U.S. and New York State.

Officials believe flu cases are surging nationwide and in the Empire State because fewer Americans are getting vaccinated.

Record Flu Numbers Reported In New York State

New York State recently reported record flu-related hospitalizations and a record number of confirmed flu cases in a single week.

The CDC says about 130 million people have gotten a flu shot so far this season, down sharply from pandemic-era levels.

Nineteen states, including New York, are reporting very high respiratory illness levels. Nationwide, this flu season has produced at least 1 million cases, 120,000 hospitalizations, and 5,000 deaths so far.

Worst Of The Flu Season Yet To Come

Doctors say cases jumped more than 30 percent during Christmas week, and warn the peak of flu season is likely still ahead.

Health experts say a vaccine-resistant strain is contributing to this flu season's surge, but stress the flu shot still greatly lowers the risk of severe illness and hospitalization.

Super Flu Causing Worst Flu Season In 25 Years

The CDC reports the nation is seeing its highest levels of flu activity in 25 years.

This year's surge is due to what officials are calling a "super flu" strain.

New York reported more than 4,500 flu hospitalizations the week of December 26th through January 2nd.

Tips To Prevent The Flu

Top New York Places Where Flu Spreads Without Warning

