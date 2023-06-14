Report: Hudson Valley Students ‘Vilified, Marginalized, Harassed’

The U.S. Department of Education is investigating a complaint that said victims of sexual assault were bullied, harassed and threatened by classmates and school officials.

The U.S. Department of Education is investigating allegations of antisemitism at SUNY New Paltz.

Antisemitism Allegations Made Towards SUNY New Paltz

The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights filed a complaint alleging two Jewish students were bullied, harassed and threatened due to their being Jewish.

"Jewish and Israeli students at SUNY New Paltz have been vilified, marginalized, harassed and excluded from the New Paltz Accountability student group," the complaint states.

The group was formed to support survivors of sexual assault.

"The exclusion of Jewish and Israeli students on the basis of their ethnic and national origin identities has left survivors of sexual assault without a place at SUNY NP to receive these programs and services while openly expressing their Jewish identity," the complaint adds.

Two SUNY New Paltz students, both survivors of sexual assault, were excluded from the group and "publicly vilified by its leadership," officials say.

The two students were then "subjected to further sustained harassment, including threats and intimidation on social media."

The complaint also alleges despite SUNY New Paltz officials publicly acknowledging the exclusion and harassment, officials didn't intervene or discipline the group's leaders.

SUNY New Paltz Responds

SUNY New Paltz released the following statement, according to the New York Post.

We unequivocally condemn any attacks on SUNY students who are Jewish, and we will not tolerate anti-Semitic harassment and intimidation on campus. SUNY New Paltz has provided access to resources and support for those impacted by the events of this past year and we continue our active engagement to support our Jewish students and employees around the rise of antisemitism, to address antisemitism and bias concerns when they arise, and to continue dialogue and educational efforts. As a public institution, we value the First Amendment and uphold the free exchange of ideas

