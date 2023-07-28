6 Places To Cool Off With Summer Mocktails In The Hudson Valley

This summer in the Hudson Valley has been hot, hot, hot! Thankfully, I thrive in the warmer months with plenty of sunshine, an abundance of flowers and fresh-cut grass, and a return of fun outdoor activities.

While some Hudson Valley residents have been finding ways to cool off, others are looking for new ideas that are also fun and equally refreshing!

Recently, a Hudson Valley beach closed due to "River Water Quality" but there are plenty of other options for cooling off in our area.

Ways to Beat the Heat in the Hudson Valley

Those who are interested can visit the largest tidal swamp in the Hudson Valley, take a scenic cruise on the beautiful Hudson, or spend time inside, shopping at local businesses and ending the day with ice cream!

Where is your favorite spot in the Hudson Valley to cool and sip on mocktails? Share with us below, stay cool!

