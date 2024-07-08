Summer In New York: May Be &#8216;Hottest In Recorded History&#8217;

Summer In New York: May Be ‘Hottest In Recorded History’

Canva

New York State already dealt with a few massive heat waves, but residents are told that's likely just the start of a brutally hot summer.

Who's ready for more heat?

New York State Expected To Deal With Extreme Heat This Summer After "Heat Dome"

Before the official start of summer, and into the official start, a "heat dome" was over  New York State. A heat dome traps hot air in, making every day feel warmer than the last.

This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations

Temperatures reached near 100 degrees, with a "real feel" over 100 degrees across many parts of the Empire State.

The Farmer's Almanac says the mid-June heat wave was just the start.

Summer Soaker Expected For New York State

Canva
loading...

On the heels of a spot-on 2023 prediction, The Farmer's Almanac released its Summer Weather Forecast 2024. In 2023, they correctly predicted the Summer of 2023 " may be the hottest summer this century."

"Well, we were right! Summer of 2023 was Earth’s hottest since global records began in 1880, according to scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute of Space Studies (GISS)," The Farmer's Almanac states in its 2024 forecast.

I point that out, so we can take their 2024 predictions seriously.

Summer 2024 May Be 'Hottest In Recorded History'

Canva
loading...

The Farmer's Almanac states in its 2024 summer forecast that this summer "may bring the hottest temperatures in recorded history!"

Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures

The Farmer's Almanac also believes New York State is in for a "sultry (and) soggy." summer.

The Farmer's Almanac
loading...

New York State Residents Told To Prepare For Brutally Hot Summer

The Farmer's Almanac prediction lines up with predictions made by The Weather Channel and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Hudson Valley Post previously reported that the NOAA believes temps will be "above average" for many states in the northern parts of the northeast, including New York State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The Weather Channel thinks the Summer of 2024 "Could Be One Of The Nation's Hottest."

20 Ways to Beat the Heat and Humidity In New York

20 Ways to Beat the Heat and Humidity

Summer in New England is going to get hot and humid. Though you may be used to the sticky, swampy weather, there are lots of ways to make it a bit more bearable. Check out our list and see if there are some new ways to keep cool you haven't thought of yet.

Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall

Keep Reading:

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America

Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Eat Your Way Through The Hudson Valley With The Best Ice Cream

Eat Your Way Through The Hudson Valley With The Best Ice Cream

I have always enjoyed stopping by my favorite local ice cream shops and choosing a new flavor. Whether it's a hot fudge sundae, chocolate peanut butter ice cream in a cone, or an ice cream sandwich, count me in.

The Hudson Valley has strange ice cream flavors. From lemon poppyseed to thai iced tea and barn boots, there aren't any boring flavors in our area.

A 'Premiere' Hudson Valley treat shop was expanding their space during the winter months to prepare for a busy summer season.

Thankfully, we have a large selection of local ice cream shops to visit in the Hudson Valley.

Gallery Credit: Allison Kay

Filed Under: Capital Region, Central NY, finger lakes, Long Island, Mid-Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, new york city, New York News, North Country, Southern Tier, Western NY
Categories: Hudson Valley News, Hudson Valley Weather

More From Hudson Valley Post