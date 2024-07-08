Summer In New York: May Be ‘Hottest In Recorded History’

New York State already dealt with a few massive heat waves, but residents are told that's likely just the start of a brutally hot summer.

Who's ready for more heat?

New York State Expected To Deal With Extreme Heat This Summer After "Heat Dome"

Before the official start of summer, and into the official start, a "heat dome" was over New York State. A heat dome traps hot air in, making every day feel warmer than the last.

Temperatures reached near 100 degrees, with a "real feel" over 100 degrees across many parts of the Empire State.

The Farmer's Almanac says the mid-June heat wave was just the start.

Summer Soaker Expected For New York State

On the heels of a spot-on 2023 prediction, The Farmer's Almanac released its Summer Weather Forecast 2024. In 2023, they correctly predicted the Summer of 2023 " may be the hottest summer this century."

"Well, we were right! Summer of 2023 was Earth’s hottest since global records began in 1880, according to scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute of Space Studies (GISS)," The Farmer's Almanac states in its 2024 forecast.

I point that out, so we can take their 2024 predictions seriously.

Summer 2024 May Be 'Hottest In Recorded History'

The Farmer's Almanac states in its 2024 summer forecast that this summer "may bring the hottest temperatures in recorded history!"

The Farmer's Almanac also believes New York State is in for a "sultry (and) soggy." summer.

New York State Residents Told To Prepare For Brutally Hot Summer

The Farmer's Almanac prediction lines up with predictions made by The Weather Channel and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Hudson Valley Post previously reported that the NOAA believes temps will be "above average" for many states in the northern parts of the northeast, including New York State.

The Weather Channel thinks the Summer of 2024 "Could Be One Of The Nation's Hottest."

