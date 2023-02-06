PD: New York State Business Busted Selling Drugs To HV Kids

After a child "overdosed" police allegedly caught a Hudson Valley business selling drugs to children.

Over the weekend police in Rockland County, New York investigated reports a business was selling drugs to children.

Rockland County, New York Business Caught Selling Drugs To Children

Suffern Police Department Suffern Police Department loading...

A few weeks ago, the Suffern Police Department began receiving information regarding a smoke shop in the downtown business area of Sufferent that was engaged in selling marijuana to juveniles, police say.

The Suffern Police department’s detective bureau initiated an investigation and over the last several weeks and confirmed the allegations, according to authorities.

Several undercover operations were then conducted, resulting in weed sales to children, officials say.

Suffern, New York Business Caught Selling Weed To Children, Police

Suffern Police Department Suffern Police Department loading...

On Feb. 2 the Suffern Police Department, in conjunction with the New York State Offices of Cannabis Control and Taxation and Finance, and the Rockland County Departments of Health, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, District Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Computer Crimes Unit, executed a search warrant on the Zava Smoke Shop, located at 28 Lafayette Avenue.

The search warrant resulted in police seizing thousands of dollars worth of THC products, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and other evidence, police say.

In addition, two adults were also charged with criminal sale of marijuana to children.

One Child Got Sick From 'THC Overdose'

Suffern Police Department Suffern Police Department loading...

Police say a 14-year-old recently went to the ER from a "THC overdose."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"We would like to take this opportunity to urge parents to pay close attention to what your children may be doing. Right here in Rockland County, a 14-year-old was taken to an emergency room for a THC overdose," Suffern Police stated. "Make no mistake, that even though TCH and marihuana statutes have recently changed in New York State, these substances are still illegal for juveniles to possess or consume and can pose a serious danger to their health."

New Info: Secret Device Steals New Yorkers Credit Info At Popular HV Store

More Charges Possible In Rockland County

Suffern Police Department Suffern Police Department loading...

The investigation is ongoing and may result in additional charges.

Restaurants and Stores The Hudson Valley Misses The Most If you could bring back any store, restaurant or favorite business from the past, which would you choose?

The Hudson Valley was filled with places to visit for our favorite meals, special occasions or simply just for grocery shopping. Some of us may have spent our birthdays at these locations or shared sweet memories that we will remember forever.

Here Are The Restaurants and Stores The Hudson Valley Misses The Most

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.