Breaking: Parts Of New York State Thruway Closed After Fatal Shooting

Parts of the New York State Thruway remain closed in the Hudson Valley due to a fatal shooting on I-87. "Extended delays" are warned.

Delays started around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

New York State Thruway Closed

At 3:05 p.m. the New York State Thruway Authority confirmed some lane closures.

"LOWER HUDSON VALLEY: Right lane blocked: SB on I-87 exit 15A-exit 15: Center lane closed," the tweet stated.

At 3:41 officials confirmed more lanes were closed in the Sloatsburg area due to a crash and police investigation.

"Significant delays" were expected.

"🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT - SLOATSBURG: Due to a vehicle crash and police investigation, the right and two center lanes are blocked on I-87 south at milepost 30 between exit 15A (Sloatsburg) and exit 15 (New Jersey - I-287). Expect significant delays and avoid the area, if possible," a tweet from the New York State Thruway Authority said.

New York State Police also confirmed a police investigation on 1-87.

"Advisory: Rockland County: I-87 SB at mile marker 31.5 in Ramapo, 3 right lanes are closed due to an active police investigation. Details will be released when they become available," New York State Police tweeted.

Extended Delays On New York State Thruway

Just before 5 p.m., officials said to expect "extended delays."

"Drivers should plan for extended delays through the evening commute and are encouraged to seek alternate routes," the New York State Thruway Authority tweeted.

Fatal Shooting Confirmed

Suffern Mayor Mike Curley later confirmed the closure and police investigation is due to a fatal shooting.

Curley told ABC the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near Exit 15B on the New York State Thruway.

Officer Involved Shooting On I-87 In Rockland County

Hillburn Mayor Joseph Tursi told WPIX New York State Police troopers exchanged gunfire with a suspect on I-87 in Rockland County.

Tursi reports a suspect fired shots at two troopers on the southbound side of the New York State Thruway, just south of exit 15B.

New York State Police Confirm Shooting

Update: New York State Police confirmed the officer-involved fatal shooting.

"During the traffic stop the suspect and sole occupant of the vehicle opened fire on Troopers and Troopers discharged their division-issued firearms striking the subject. The subject is deceased. One Trooper sustained minor injuries and the other Trooper is unharmed," police said in a press release.

We will continue to monitor this story and update as more information becomes available.

