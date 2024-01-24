Beloved Coffee Shop Chain Closing Only Eatery In New York State

A small women-owned coffee shop chain says it's closing its only location in New York, which is located in the Hudson Valley.

Rockland County residents are disappointed a popular coffee shop is closing

Rockland County, New York Coffee Shop is Closing

In a social media post, the owners of Java Love Coffee Roasting say that it is with a heavy heart that they have decided to close up its Suffern location after five years.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Java Love Suffern," owners wrote on Facebook. We have the most amazing customers and team and we have valued everyone who has supported our business in the past 5 years. Thank you to the Suffern Community for all of your love and support. We will miss you!"

Thursday, Jan 25 will be the coffee shop's last day in business.

Owners are offering a farewell special of 20 percent off all merchandise, beans and food, while supplies last.

"I was completely devastated when I heard the news. My latte from Java Love is the highlight of my day. There is no other coffee like it," one person wrote on Facebook after hearing the news.

COVID, Rising Costs To Blame

The owners say it has been difficult to bounce back after COVID, especially with the rising costs of doing business.

COVID-19 - Novel coronavirus - 2019-nCoV, WUHAN coronavirus outbreak TRAVELARIUM loading...

"This was not an easy decision but it has been difficult to bounce back after COVID, especially with the rising costs of doing business," owners added in its closing announcement.

The Java Love Coffee Roasting in the Montclair, New Jersey area will remain open. Reward points will be honored at those locations.

