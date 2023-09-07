New York State Residents Discover $12 Million
A New York State gas station, deli, food mart and popular supermarket are helping New York State residents strike rich.
The New York State Lottery confirmed a few Powerball tickets are big-time winners.
Powerball Second-Prize-Winning Ticket Sold in Buffalo, New York
The New York Lottery recently announced one second-prize-winning ticket was sold for the Sept. 2 Powerball drawing.
The winning numbers for the Sept. 2 Powerball drawing were 25,38,42,66,67 with a gold ball of 19.
No one hit the jackpot for the Sept. 2 drawing, which was worth nearly $420 million.
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Western New York
The second-prize-winning ticket is worth $1 million.
The winning ticket was sold at the A Plus Mini Market located at 1390 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, New York.
Powerball Third-Prize-Winning Tickets Sold in Queens & Long Island, New York
The New York State Lottery also announced two third-prize-winning tickets were sold for the Sept. 2 Powerball drawing.
One ticket was sold at the Continental Luncheonette & Deli at 104-03 Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills, Queens, New York
Both winning tickets are worth $50,000.
The other winning ticket was sold at the Stop & Shop located at 291 West Main Street in Smithtown.
Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported a jackpot-winning ticket for the Saturday, September 2, 2023, New York LOTTO drawing worth $9.6 million was sold in Suffern, New York.
$10 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Suffern, Rockland County, New York
The winning numbers for the September 2 New York LOTTO drawing were 13-37-40-45-47-52 and Bonus Number 9.
The $9.6 million prize-winning ticket was sold at Yas Quickmart on Route 59 in Suffern.
All winners have one year to claim their prize.