New York State Residents Discover $12 Million

A New York State gas station, deli, food mart and popular supermarket are helping New York State residents strike rich.

The New York State Lottery confirmed a few Powerball tickets are big-time winners.

Powerball Second-Prize-Winning Ticket Sold in Buffalo, New York

The New York Lottery recently announced one second-prize-winning ticket was sold for the Sept. 2 Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers for the Sept. 2 Powerball drawing were 25,38,42,66,67 with a gold ball of 19.

No one hit the jackpot for the Sept. 2 drawing, which was worth nearly $420 million.

$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Western New York

The second-prize-winning ticket is worth $1 million.

The winning ticket was sold at the A Plus Mini Market located at 1390 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, New York.

Powerball Third-Prize-Winning Tickets Sold in Queens & Long Island, New York

The New York State Lottery also announced two third-prize-winning tickets were sold for the Sept. 2 Powerball drawing.

One ticket was sold at the Continental Luncheonette & Deli at 104-03 Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills, Queens, New York

Both winning tickets are worth $50,000.

The other winning ticket was sold at the Stop & Shop located at 291 West Main Street in Smithtown.

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported a jackpot-winning ticket for the Saturday, September 2, 2023, New York LOTTO drawing worth $9.6 million was sold in Suffern, New York.

$10 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Suffern, Rockland County, New York

The winning numbers for the September 2 New York LOTTO drawing were 13-37-40-45-47-52 and Bonus Number 9.

The $9.6 million prize-winning ticket was sold at Yas Quickmart on Route 59 in Suffern.

All winners have one year to claim their prize.

