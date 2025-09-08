A Hudson Valley man was killed while cutting down a tree. Police just confirmed chilling new details from the tragic accident.

The Town of Wallkill Police Department confirmed to Hudson Valley Post that one person was killed while cutting down trees.

Man Killed Cutting Down Trees In Town OF Wallkill

It happened on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 38 Derby Road, Town of Wallkill, New York.

Police were called for an "EMS" call in a wooded area off Derby Road. Arriving officers found a 45-year-old man from Livingston Manor, New York, on the ground.

The unnamed man was unconscious and unresponsive at the time.

Tree Hit Man In Chest, Shoulder

Officials believe that the 45-year-old was cutting a tree and suffered a serious injury when he was hit in the chest and shoulder area by the tree.

Life-saving measures, including CPR, were performed on the scene by the Howells Fire Department, the Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Service,s and the Town of Wallkill Police Department.

The man was later pronounced deceased.

More information isn't known at this time. Police say they are continuing to investigate.

"The investigation into this incident is continuing," the Town of Wallkill Police Department told Hudson Valley Post.

