Stewarts Shops Releases New Flavorful Limited Edition Treat

When was the last time that you were at a Stewart's Shop? They have become more than just a store, a gas station or place to grab ice cream.

In the Hudson Valley and mainly upstate New York, Stewart's Shops are a place that people enjoy visiting. Personally, I refer to Stewart's Shops as Stewie's. My friends and family laugh when I ask if they want anything from there.

I know that I'm not the only person who absolutely loves Stewart's Shops that it has become a joke.

Stewart's Shops Released Merchandise In Their Online Store

You know that you love someone when you get them Stewart's merch. A few months back, Stewart's Shops release their online merchandise and Stewart's fans couldn't get enough. I bought the tumbler and socks for one of my family members.

Stewart's Shops are a place where people can go to enjoy ice cream, grab their locally made chocolate milk and pick up some Stewart's brand products. Their chips and cookies are my guilty pleasure.

How Has Stewart's Shops Grown Over The Years?



There are over 350 shops that are across 32 counties within New York and Vermont. Did you know that Stewart's Shops are the largest employer located in the Capital Region? They not only have shops but also corporate offices and manufacturing plants.

With over 350 shops that provide service to customers, they still managed to receive an award.

With no surprise, Stewart's Shops has won the "Top Workplace Award".

Having a healthy work environment plays a part in our overall happiness. From supportive co-workers to having an understanding leader and most importantly, work that is rewarding is important. This is highlighted through the Stewart Shops that I have been to.

Stewart's Shops are also known for having the best milk.

What New Products Does Stewart's Shops Have Available?



Stewart's Shops made an announcement on social media about their new, colorful beverage.

"We're shaking things up, circus style! 🎪 Get your hands on the all new CIRCUS SHAKE, a sweet cotton candy flavored dairy shake refresher that'll take you straight to the circus with every sip! Available now for a limited time!"

This is a great excuse for me to stop into my local Stewarts and try one. I would imagine that this would taste great on a warm, sunny day.

Stewart's Shops Released New Limited Edition Ice Cream Flavor

According to Stewarts Shops Instagram page, they're ready to party this summer.

"Introducing our newest Limited Edition pint, Cookie Party! A sweet vanilla flavored ice cream with chocolate chip cookie AND oreo cookie pieces!"

New Yorkers can tell that it's going to be a great summer when Stewart's creates an ice cream flavor with different cookie pieces throughout the pint.

How Do Stewarts Shop Customers Feel About This Limited Edition Ice Cream?

Stewarts lovers shared their response to the new limited edition ice cream flavor, Cookie Party on Instagram.

"This was okay. I wish there were more cookie pieces in it! I love the Mint Cookie Scout!" "Stopped at Stewart’s yesterday and they were out! May need to go to a different store today.." "STEWARTS I LOVE YOU" "ITS THE BEST THING IVE EVER HAD" "It's so good!!! Get em before they are all gone !!!" "Running to Stewart’s now!😂"

Where is your favorite place to grab ice cream in the Hudson Valley? Let us know below along with your top ice cream flavor option.

