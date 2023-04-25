Upstate NY Creator Builds a LEGO Replica of Stewart’s Shops

An Upstate New York LEGO creator has built an amazing replica of one of our favorite local convenient stores.

Stewart's Shops a Favorite of Hudson Valley and Upstate NY Residents

If you live or grew up in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York, there's a good chance that you love a quick stop a Stewart's Shops. Whether you're getting gas or stopping in for ice cream, coffee, an apple fritter or free air, Stewart's Shops delivers quality products with a friendly smile.

Stewart's Shops are so popular that earlier this year they announced they would be selling merchandise. Sweatshirts, mugs, baby onesies, dog leashes, they have something for everyone in the family.

LEGO Builder Finds Inspiration From Stewart's

Amsterdam, NY native Jeffrey Kozlowski was a LEGO lover as a kid, but in the last 2 years has gotten back into building Legos as an adult. Recently, Kozlowski has gone somewhat viral around New York State as a photo of his Lego replica of Stewart's started making the rounds.

Jeffrey Kozlowski

He tells us:

While I loved Lego as a kid, I've been building again as an adult for about two years. These are all part of a larger project. I started building an airport and these are surrounding buildings.

Kozlowski adds that the Stewart's replica took him about a month to complete and comes decked out with a New York Lotto machine, coffee containers, ice cream and pizza. While Jeffrey doesn't have a favorite Stewart's location he does say " I do love their egg nog." Who doesn't?!

Jeffrey Kozlowski

We can't wait to see the final project! Hopefully, once Jeffrey is finished with the airport we'll get a birdseye view. So does Kozlowski have a favorite LEGO creation so far? He sure does! It's his build of Holiday Inn Express. Take a look:

Jeffrey Kozlowski

Am I the only one who had to do a double-take? I thought that was an actual Holiday Inn Express.

While we wait to see the final build, take a deeper look at Jeffrey Kozlowski's Stewart's Shop LEGO replica below:

Upstate NY Creator Builds a LEGO Replica of Stewart's Shops

