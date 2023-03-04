Stewart’s Brings Back Fan-Favorite Ice Cream for Limited Time!

Stewart's Ice Cream is by far one of the greatest highlights of living in the Northeast. They have such a great variety of flavors and one that was been a fan favorite will be returning!

Stewart's Shops Are Bringing Back Ice Cream Flavor to Celebrate National Holiday

Which holiday could we possibly be talking about? Well, today is National Peanut Butter Lovers Day! Not to get confused with National Peanut Butter Day, which is January 24th.

National Peanut Butter Lovers Day is celebrated March 1st. The holiday first made its appearance in 1990, marking the anniversary of when peanut butter made its commercial debut in the United States.

So, I'm sure you've probably guessed which flavor Stewart's is bringing back then? You guessed it, Peanut Butter Cookie!

Peanut Butter Cookie Ice Cream Returns to Stewart's For a Limited Time

Stewart's Shops took to Facebook to promote the latest announcement:

Get ready to go NUTS!In honor of #NationalPeanutButterLoversDay tomorrow, we thought we'd bring this fan favorite back! Treat yourself to some Peanut Butter Cookie ice cream in half gallons for a limited time!

You can tell that fans are excited because as of now, the post has been liked nearly 3,000 times, has been shared over 2,000 times, and has about 1,500 comments. It's Peanut Butter Pandemonium (Sorry, wait, Peanut Butter Pandemonium is a different Stewart's flavor)!

This rich cookie dough ice cream has a peanut butter cookie swirl and chunks of peanut butter cookie dough! All shops will have this flavor, so you won't have to worry about hunting it down at the right shop.

Some people have already started raving about the latest flavor:

My new go-to flavor, the cookie dough ice cream and peanut butter cookie dough combination is impossible to beat. A must try! - Nick E.

Another costumer said:

Absolutely the best ice cream I've ever had! - Patricia N.

First of all, cookie dough ice cream is amongst my favorite kinds of ice cream. At the same time, I've been on a major peanut butter kick recently. I've just been eating peanut butter straight from the jar. I know, my addiction is getting bad. Now that Stewart's has combined the two together, I'm in for some trouble. Forget the gym, I know where I am going right after work today!

