Stewart’s Shops 35th Annual Holiday Match Returns

The season of giving is here and one of the most popular stops across the Hudson Valley and New York State is bringing back its popular holiday program.

Stewart's Shops are back this holiday season with the Stewart's Holiday Match program. In a press release on their website Stewart's Shops writes:

This is our 35th year of the program. Holiday Match is designed to specifically benefit organizations/programs for kids under the age of 18 in the areas of social services, health, education, recreations, and the arts. To date, with the help of our customers, we have raised over $32 million for local children’s charities. We collect donations in our shops from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day. We match our customers’ donations dollar for dollar, with no administrative fees. In 2020, together we raised over $ 1.8 million.

In 2020, over $1 million was raised in donations ($1.88 million to be exact) and the funds went to support 1,175 charities across the 32 New York State counties that Stewart's Shops are located in.

How the Holiday Match program works is that every donation made in a Stewart's Shop is matched by Stewarts dollar for dollar as donations are collected until Christmas Day. Not only is your donation match, but unlike other charitable programs Holiday Match "has zero administrative fees." Since Holiday Match donations are only cash donations it "eliminates credit card processing fees" making 100% of the donations available to children's charities.

To apply to be an organization that benefits from Stewarts Holiday Match, you must be a Non-profit 501c3. Applications are available starting Thanksgiving Day and opened until January 31st. According to Stewarts, allocations are made in March.

All Stewart's Shops Holiday Match information can be found online at StewartsShops.com

Look Inside the 2021 Hess Toy Truck The 2021 Hess Toy Truck is here!!!

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

One of a Kind Burger Drive-Thru with a Twist Opens this Week in Kingston Some of the Food Items at Moonburger