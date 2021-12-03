The 7 Cheapest Places to Get Gas In Poughkeepsie Right Now

The price of gas is climbing in New York. Here is a list of places that are offering the cheapest prices on gasoline as of today.

Many have been speculating that the cost of gasoline would go up in 2021. The demand for gas plus the high tax in New York Sate is burdening New Yorkers. How much are we paying in taxes? The Tax Foundation reports that New York has the 9th highest gasoline tax rate in the nation.

According to NYSERDA, the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline in Upstate New York is $3.52 compared to last year which $2.22.

Everyone is always looking to save some money. If you're in the Poughkeepsie area this list might help you out.

The following lists gas stations that have the lowest prices for a gallon of regular gasoline in Poughkeepsie, New York as of December 2, 2021 per Gasbuddy.com.

82 Creek Rd Poughkeepsie, New York

According to Gasbuddy, the price is currently $3.51 / gallon.

532 Main St Poughkeepsie, New York

According to Gasbuddy, the price is currently $3.48 / gallon.

813 Main St Arlington, New York

According to Gasbuddy, the price is currently $3.47 / gallon.

2 Co Rd 77 Poughkeepsie, New York

According to Gasbuddy, the price is currently $3.47 / gallon.

349 Noxon Rd Poughkeepsie, New York

According to Gasbuddy, the price is currently $3.27 / gallon.

718 Freedom Plains Rd Poughkeepsie, New York

According to Gasbuddy, the price is currently $3.27 / gallon.

19 Manchester Rd Poughkeepsie, New York

According to Gasbuddy, the price is currently $3.27 / gallon.

