Old Spice & Secret, Just Two Brands of Deodorants Part of Major Recall
The voluntary recall is being done because a cancer-causing chemical has been found in the popular antiperspirants and deodorant body sprays.
The recall was officially announced by Procter and Gamble, the company that makes the popular brands Old Spice and Secret, due to the fact that high levels of Benzene, a known cancer-causing chemical, was found in over half of the products that were recently tested according to CNN.
The US Food and Drug Administration has set limits on how much benzene can be used in specific products like deodorant and antiperspirant and according to recent tests, many of the popular brands many of us use showed extremely high levels.
High levels of benzene have also been found in other brands including Tag, Sure, Equate, Suave, Right Guard, and Brut, but at this time those companies have not issued recalls. If and when they do we will update this article with the recalled products.
Old Spice Body Sprays That Have Been Voluntarily Recalled
Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport
Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Stronger Swagger
Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Pure Sport Plus
Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Ultimate Captain
Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented
Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air
Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set
Secret Antiperspirants and Body Sprays That Have Been Recalled
Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack
Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh
Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Waterlily
Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Lavender
Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Light Essentials
Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Rose
Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Completely Clean
Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Protecting Powder
All of the products listed above have an expiration date before September 2023. As far as how these products have been contaminated, none of the products recalled has benzene as an ingredient according to CNN. There are only two ways the chemical could have been introduced with one being an error in the manufacturing process and the other being by the way the chemical is delivered to the body.
The senior director of communications for the Personal Care Portfolio of P&G, Kate DiCarlo, told CNN that, "Our investigation showed that traces of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can."