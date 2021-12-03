The voluntary recall is being done because a cancer-causing chemical has been found in the popular antiperspirants and deodorant body sprays.

The recall was officially announced by Procter and Gamble, the company that makes the popular brands Old Spice and Secret, due to the fact that high levels of Benzene, a known cancer-causing chemical, was found in over half of the products that were recently tested according to CNN.

The US Food and Drug Administration has set limits on how much benzene can be used in specific products like deodorant and antiperspirant and according to recent tests, many of the popular brands many of us use showed extremely high levels.

High levels of benzene have also been found in other brands including Tag, Sure, Equate, Suave, Right Guard, and Brut, but at this time those companies have not issued recalls. If and when they do we will update this article with the recalled products.

Old Spice Body Sprays That Have Been Voluntarily Recalled

Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Stronger Swagger

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Pure Sport Plus

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Stronger Swagger

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Ultimate Captain

Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented

Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air

Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

Secret Antiperspirants and Body Sprays That Have Been Recalled

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh

Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Waterlily

Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Lavender

Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Light Essentials

Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Rose

Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Completely Clean

Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Protecting Powder

All of the products listed above have an expiration date before September 2023. As far as how these products have been contaminated, none of the products recalled has benzene as an ingredient according to CNN. There are only two ways the chemical could have been introduced with one being an error in the manufacturing process and the other being by the way the chemical is delivered to the body.

The senior director of communications for the Personal Care Portfolio of P&G, Kate DiCarlo, told CNN that, "Our investigation showed that traces of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can."

