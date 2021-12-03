Free Night Out for Hudson Valley Veterans and Their Guests

If you know a vet, you need to tell them about this awesome gift. A group of local organizations are teaming up to give Hudson Valley veterans something special just in time for the holidays.

We love hearing stories about people giving back to Hudson Valley vets. Whether it's offering vets a free ride, helping them get through a tough time, or just recognizing their service. A particularly generous offer from several local charities and organizations grabbed our attention this week and we thought it was something all Hudson Valley vets should know about.

On December 12, vets and a guest will be able to attend the Marist vs Navy basketball game and enjoy an after-game celebratory meal at one of Poughkeepsie's most popular restaurants.

The game will take place at 2 pm at the McCann Arena on the Marist College campus. After watching Marist and Navy play, a Holiday for our Heroes Celebration will take place at Mahoney's Irish Pub and Restaurant. Veterans and their guests will enjoy a meal and "some holiday cheer."

Everything will be free for all veterans and a guest. All you have to do is to RSVP by December 9.

The event is sponsored by a huge list of local organizations, including VetZero, MAH Dutchess, Marist College, VFW Post 170, American Legion Post 37, Mid-Hudson Works, American Legion Post 1302, Girl Scouts of the Hudson Valley, Mike Artega's, VFW Post 1386, Dutchess Veterans Services, Ulster Veterans Services and Our Lady of Lourdes School.

Veterans who wish to attend the game and Holiday for Heroes Celebration need to RSVP to VetZero by December 9. Just send an email with your information to vetzero@hudsonriverhousing.org by the deadline and they will contact you with more information.

