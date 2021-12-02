Heartbreaking Tour of Poughkeepsie Toys ‘R’ Us Final Days
We look back on the final days of the Hudson Valley's most beloved toy store as it closes forever.
It's hard to believe that it's been three years since Toys 'R' Us closed for good. The legendary toy store was a huge part of childhood for so many Hudson Valley residents. After amassing $5 billion in debt, the toy store chain found it difficult to compete with online retailers and was forced to file for bankruptcy.
After closing, some Hudson Valley children were so heartbroken that they still visited the store, taping messages of thanks to the store for the years of joy it brought them. Eventually, the store was transformed into a Burlington Coat Factory.
Scroll down through the gallery to see images and video footage from the final days of operation for the Hudson Valley's very last Toys 'R' Us.
Sad Images From the Final Days of the Hudson Valley's Last Toys R Us
Video from inside Toys R Us just days before closing: