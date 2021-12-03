A Once Popular New Paltz Diner Set to Become a Credit Union

Plans for the new credit union are currently being reviewed by the New Paltz town board.

If you have ever spent any time in New Paltz over the years you probably remember grabbing a meal or two at the College Diner before it closed a few years ago. Lots of us including myself miss those days and talked recently about how we wished someone would re-open the closed diner.

Well, it looks like our wish has been granted!! Before you get excited there is a catch, the popular diner won't be reopening as a diner it looks like it might be opening as a brand new Hudson Valley Credit Union location.

According to documents that have been submitted to the Town of New Paltz Planning Board, the company Willingham, has submitted an application showing their plans to use the former site of the diner for a new credit union.

The application states that if approved they would completely demolish the diner building located at 500 Main Street in New Paltz and construct a new 4,000 square foot building that would be home to the Hudson Valley Credit Union. The site would also include "a drive-thru, new parking, and associated utilities" according to the application.

The plans for the site were submitted to the town board back in August of 2021 and after being reviewed, the engineering company was asked to clarify some of the proposals and clear up some of the town boards questions when it comes to certain things like septic issues, how the site would affect traffic, and how would construction affect the surrounding environment.

The town board received an updated application on November 4th and after their latest meeting, they have asked for more information on the proposed site which means that until all of the town board's requirements are met, the New Paltz location of the Hudson Valley Credit Union could be a ways away.

As soon as the town board announces an update on the process we will update this article with any changes.

A Tour of New Paltz Some of our favorite and not so favorite things about New Paltz, New York.

Sad Images From the Final Days of the Hudson Valley's Last Toys R Us In 2018 the Hudson Valley said farewell to its last Toys R Us location. It was the end of an era, and many customers were overcome with emotions when the store on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie finally shut its doors for the last time. Here's a peek inside the final days of the beloved toy store, with some images courtesy of a YouTube photographer who toured the store one last time just days before it closed