Historic New York State Park Expanded in Hudson Valley

A historic and beautiful state park in the Hudson Valley is receiving a major expansion.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the addition of 130 acres of open space to Sterling Forest State Park in the Mid-Hudson Valley. She says this will add new trails and public access to the 22,000-acre park.

The new property has a unique history both as part of the former Greenwood Forest Farms, an early 1900s resort for prominent Black families from Harlem and Brooklyn, and as a vantage point of Greenwood Lake immortalized in a painting by Hudson River School artist Jasper Cropsey.

"New York remains committed to protecting valued open spaces for wildlife and New Yorkers alike," Hochul said. "Throughout the pandemic, New Yorkers have relied on our public lands to stay active, spend time with their loved ones, and find fun and enjoyment. This addition to Sterling Forest State Park not only builds on our work to protect these areas, but continues our efforts to expand new recreational opportunities as well."

NY.Gov NY.Gov loading...

The property provides critical buffer land to help maintain and enhance the biodiversity of the area. The property creates an opportunity for a new access point to Sterling Forest in an area where there are currently no entry points to the park.

A network of woods roads and trails on this property could serve as a natural addition to the existing trail system of Sterling Forest. This land was identified as a priority in the 2016 New York State Open Space Plan as part of the New York Highlands. The property was acquired with $364,000 from the Environmental Protection Fund.

Google Google loading...

"This addition Sterling Forest State Park is a great of example of how open space protection not only safeguards critical natural habitat and enhances outdoor recreation, it helps preserve important historic and cultural resources. I grateful to Governor Hochul and our conservation partners for their work to include this property to the state park system,"

State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said.

From 1919 until the 1960s, a portion of the property was part of Greenwood Forest Farms, known as the first resort community for Black New Yorkers. The neighborhood immediately to the west was founded by a group of prominent Black families from New York City, and it became a haven for cultural and civil rights leaders from Harlem and Brooklyn, including writer Langston Hughes. Some descendants of the original pioneers now live in the neighborhood year-round.

Google Google loading...

A rock outcropping in higher elevations on the northern part of the property provides a view of Greenwood Lake to the south. Jasper Cropsey, a member of the mid-19 century art movement known as the Hudson River School, painted a view of the landscape from this location in 1845. The painting entitled View of Greenwood Lake, New Jersey depicts the same view that can be enjoyed today.

"The Hudson Valley is where environmental beauty comes to meet historical significance, and the newest addition to Sterling Forest State Park is no exception. Thanks to record investment in the Environmental Protection Fund, which I proudly supported, lands like this will continue to be preserved for generations of New Yorkers," Senator Mike Martucci said.

NY.Gov NY.Gov loading...

Sterling Forest State Park is a pristine natural refuge amidst of one of the nation's most densely populated areas, a remarkable piece of woodland, a watershed for millions, and a tremendous outdoor recreation area. This unbroken deep-forest habitat is important for the survival of many resident and migratory species, including black bear, a variety of hawks and songbirds and many rare invertebrates and plants. The park offers hunting, fishing and hiking.

30 Beautiful Sights, Nature Hikes, and Historical Landmarks in the Hudson Valley Welcome to some of the best Nature Trails, Historical Landmarks, and all-around great views right here in the Hudson Valley!

The Valley is filled to the brim with amazing places you can go right now, so what are you waiting for?

These Omicron COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York Health officials say New Yorkers should be on a close lookout for a number of Omicron symptoms that likely means you need urgent medical care.

Everything You Need To Know About New York's New Mask Rule

Where In The Hudson Valley To Find A COVID Test

New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations A New York doctor breaks down how COVID affects the vaccinated, unvaccinated and boosted Empire State residents.

These 104 Hudson Valley Towns Won't Sell Recreational Marijuana

Hudson Valley Towns Allowing the Sale of Marijuana The following towns have voted to allow the sale of marijuana. This list is complete as of December 23, 2021. Municipalities have until 12/31 to finalize their decisions.

Snowfall Totals For Friday's Storm Across New York Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

Winter Travel Tips in New York

Sneak Peek: World Class Axe Throwing Bar Coming to Hudson Valley, New York

Omicron Variant Dominating New York, Signs You May Have COVID

New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations A New York doctor breaks down how COVID affects the vaccinated, unvaccinated and boosted Empire State residents.

Hudson Valley Deli, Bakery & Café Forced To Close in New York

Food the Year You Were Born

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

'Today'Star Enjoys Birthday in Hudson Valley With New York Celebs

New York Unveils New COVID Plan To Save Lives, Prevent Illness New York State issued a number of new ideas in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID during the "Winter Surge."

How Much Do You Have To Make To Be Middle Class in New York?

20 Richest New York Zipcodes

Many New York Pizzerias Among Top 20 in America

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.

Richest Towns in Each State

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

carbongallery id="61a789b8ec80de256e553fbe" layout="list" title="Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close"]

Photos: Fire in Hudson Valley Destroys Historic New York Resort

Over 1 Foot of Surprise Snow Shocks Parts of Hudson Valley, New York State Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

Bill Murray Stuns New York Fans By Showing Up At West Point

Unacceptable New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.

40 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.