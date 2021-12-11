Watch where you step! In further proof that they'll throw together a study over just about anything, experts have analyzed what cities and states have the worst problem when it comes to dog crap. Yes, we love our dogs, and we know most healthy dogs like to go for a stroll or two any given day. But people, please pick up after your dogs.

This study was put together by Protect My Paws. They looked at tweets from Twitter users that contained words related to dog poop, or stepping in poop. Man, how much did they get paid to do this? When they took the number of dog crap-oriented tweets per 100,000 people, they found some discouraging news for some New York dog owners. The Empire State ranks high when it comes to "dog-poo complaints". In fact, we were 6th in the nation with 10.8 tweets. We suppose it's not too much of a surprise given the number of dog owners in the state.

Colorado ranked first with a foul 15.4 tweets per 100,000 people. Oregon was 2nd and New Hampshire 3rd. Protect my Paws also broke down the numbers by city, and it looks like Pittsburgh is the dog s*** capital of the nation. Buffalo ranked 5th. Luckily, no Hudson Valley towns, but New York City ranked in the top ten for this dubious distinction.

In some local dog-related news, one escaped pooch is lucky to be safe after wandering onto one of the deadliest roads in the area. Thankfully, the quick thinking of New York State Troopers and Thruway workers helped save the day for this adventurous four-legged explorer.

Patch reports that the dog named Bou somehow got loose and ran out on I-95 near New Rochelle last week. It turned out to be a team effort between NYSP and Thruway Maintenance, who were able to slow traffic and help corner the escaped dog until he was safe again. The New York State Police shared a pic on their Twitter of Bou reunited with his owner. Officials say he suffered injuries to all four of his paws but is otherwise okay. Aside from that, Bou appears to be quite well judging from the look on his face.

