2 Hudson Valley County Executives Have Some Army-Navy Rivalry Fun

Oh, it's on! 2 Hudson Valley County Executives are putting it all on the line for a friendly football wager.

This weekend, one of the biggest football rivalries will take the field. The ARMY Black Knights of West Point will take on the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, December 11th with kickoff at 3:00 pm.

If you didn't know, Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan is an Army veteran and West Point graduate and Orange Count Executive Steve Neuhaus is a veteran of the

United State Navy. Obviously, this could make for an interesting weekend between Orange and Ulster Counties.

Executive Ryan took to social media over the weekend to put out a little wager. In a video posted on Facebook, Executive Ryan said:

I am asking Steve to accept this challenge and in a week we will see who comes out on top. #GoArmy #BeatNavy County Executive Neuhaus was not going to miss that challenge. Neuhaus, who was in Hawaii with the Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, accepted Pat Ryan's rivalry bet and added an Orange County twist.

Neuhaus added:

I am wagering a bottle of Riesling from Brotherhood Winery in Washingtonville, rye-barrel aged Maple Syrup from Finding Home Farms in Greenville and Apple Cider doughnuts from Soons Orchard in New Hampton. I look forward to collecting from Pat after the Midshipmen’s big win on Saturday. Go Navy!

Who do you have in the Army-Navy game this weekend. We'll keep an eye out and make sure that whoever loses stays true to their word.

We wonder who Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is cheering on this weekend?

