Woman in New York Gives Birth in Luxury Tesla

It's a girl! A woman in New York gave birth Sunday to a baby girl, and according to officials, both the mom and newborn child are doing well. Doesn't sound like too huge of a deal, right? Well, it's not every day someone gives birth inside of their vehicle in traffic. That is exactly what police said happened when the new mother and her husband got stuck in traffic on their way to the hospital, according to the New York Post.

We all know traffic in New York can be the absolute worst. When the couple got stuck Sunday afternoon in their 100K black X model Tesla on their way to New York Medical Center, they flagged down police. Police say they had to reroute to Bellevue when they noticed the Tesla suddenly stop behind them. Officials say the woman had given birth in their vehicle. The Post says that the woman was transported to NYU with her baby, with the help of emergency crews.

No word if the couple has received any congratulations from Elon Musk, though we hope they don't name the kid some bizarre series of codes and numbers.

Earlier this year, New York State troopers helped a couple traveling on I-87 to White Plains who had called for assistance when they felt the mother-to-be wouldn't make it to the hospital on time. One of the troopers reportedly jumped in the vehicle and helped the woman deliver her baby. The mother and baby were said to have been transported to White Plains Hospital and everything turned out okay. All in a day's work.

KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?

25 Hudson Valley Locations Featured in Movies The Hudson Valley, or the new Hollywood? The Hudson Valley has been featured in many movies over the years, and it's not stopping. From recent hits like A Quiet Place (2018) to modern- classic films like The Departed (2006), The Hudson Valley has been a low-key hot spot for locations. Due to tax incentives, beautiful locations, and the growth of independent filmmaking, the Hudson Valley will continue to thrive as a valuable destination for filmmakers.

So, we compiled a list of 25 Hudson Valley locations featured in film. This list includes blockbuster hits and independent films too. We hope you enjoy reading through, and learn more about The Hudson Valley and film!

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State