State Of Emergency Declared For Most Of New York State

This weekend's scary weather report is forcing New York State officials to take drastic action.

Friday morning New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency.

State Of Emergency Declared For Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island

On Thursday, Gov. Hochul warned New Yorkers to be prepared for more rain.

Heavy Rain Expected In Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island

Hochul asked everyone to be cautious.

Rain is expected all day Friday into Saturday in the Hudson Valley and across parts of the state.

The National Weather Service said a high-impact flood event could impact millions of people in the New York area today.

New York State and the Hudson Valley could see up to five inches of rain, officials say.

Most areas will see less rain, but still, a large amount of rain is expected. Two to three inches of rain is possible with rainfall rates reaching up to one inch per hour.

These conditions could cause flash flooding in low-lying areas and areas that recently experienced heavy rainfall.

Friday morning the governor declared a state of emergency.

"I am declaring a State of Emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we’re seeing throughout the region,"she tweeted. "Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads."

Hochul's later provided a bit more information in a press release. She stated:

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR HOCHUL DECLARING STATE OF EMERGENCY DUE TO SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL AND FLOODING "I am declaring a State of Emergency in New York City, the Hudson Valley and Long Island in response to the significant, dangerous rainfall that is currently impacting the region and is expected to continue for the next 20 hours. Ahead of this storm we deployed thousands of State personnel and I have directed all State agencies to provide all necessary resources to address this extreme weather event. It is critical that all New Yorkers take all necessary precautions and avoid flooded roads, which are some of the most dangerous places during flash floods."

