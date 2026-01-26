State Disaster Emergency Declared Across New York State

As Hudson Valley residents dig out Monday morning, New York State remains under a state of emergency.

A State of Emergency and Winter Storm Warning remain in effect for the Hudson Valley

State of Emergency and Winter Storm Warning Still In Effect for the Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

On Sunday, as snow continued to fall across the northeast, New York Governor Kathy Hochul provided an update on emergency preparedness, calling this historic storm an "arctic siege."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Hochul's "State Disaster Emergency" remains in effect in New York State on Monday, as the massive storm played out exactly as forecast.

According to Hochul’s office, National Guard members were deployed, emergency operations centers were activated, and travel restrictions were put in place. Many travel restrictions remain in effect as of Monday morning.

Canva Canva loading...

Commercial vehicles were ordered into the right lanes, while long tandem trucks were banned outright to prevent accidents and jackknifing during heavy snow.

Strong winds on Monday could produce blowing snow and near-whiteout conditions, at times.

Peak gusts of more than 30 miles per hour were expected to combine with frigid air, creating dangerous wind chills and keeping roads snow-covered even after plowing.

Hochul's Message Is Simple: Stay Off The Roads

New York Governor Hochul Makes an Announcement Getty Images loading...

Hochul urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, work remotely if possible, and give highway crews room to operate. She also reminded New Yorkers that warming shelters and emergency services were being activated for vulnerable residents during the cold snap.

Her message from Albany remains simple: stay patient, stay home when you can, and let the cleanup happen.

Tips For Snow Shoveling

Tips For Snow Shoveling Gallery Credit: Brandi Hunter

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New York using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History