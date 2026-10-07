Nearly 20 Starbucks Suddenly Close Across New York State

If your morning coffee comes from Starbucks, check whether your local store is still open.

At least 17 Starbucks locations in New York permanently closed after the coffee giant announced a corporate restructuring.

The list of closures included locations in the Hudson Valley.

Starbucks Announces Plans To Close 250 Locations

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Late last month, Starbucks announced plans to close around 250 underperforming or sub-optimal locations across North America. It's part of the company's "Back to Starbucks" turnaround strategy.

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Out of the nationwide closures, at least 17 affected stores were located across New York State, including in the Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island and Western New York.

List Of Closures In New York

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Below is the list of closures confirmed in New York State.

Yonkers: 2458 Central Park Avenue

New Rochelle: North Avenue / Regional business footprint

Commack: Verifiable regional suburban closure

Greenvale: Northern Boulevard regional spot

Islip: South Shore community location

11 Penn Plaza (32nd St between 6th & 7th Ave)

50 Lexington Ave (25th St & Lexington Ave)

125 Chambers St (Chambers St & West Broadway)

99 Wall St (99 Wall Street)

100 William St (100 William Street)

125 St. Marks Place (Avenue A & St. Marks)

•15 Carlisle St (Carlisle St & Washington St)

Park Slope (4th Ave & 11th St, Brooklyn

Brighton (Rochester area): Monroe Avenue location

Fairport (Rochester area): South Main Street location

Amherst (Buffalo area): Niagara Falls Boulevard location

Blasdell (Buffalo area): McKinley Parkway location

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