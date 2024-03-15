St Paddy’s Weekend Could Bring Life-Changing Luck To New York

The luck of the Irish could bring life changing money, $1.5 billion, to Empire State residents.

Before you heading out celebrate St. Patrick's Day this weekend at your favorite bar or restaurant, you might want to find a four-leaf clover and grab some lottery tickets.

$1.5 Billion Up For Grabs In New York State

This weekend's combined jackpots for the Mega Millions and Powerball is just under $1.5 billion.

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner was back on Dec. 8, 2023. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024. That winning ticket, sold in Michigan, was worth $842.4 million.

Mega Millions Jackpot Nears $800 Million In New York State

For 27 consecutive drawings, the Mega Million jackpot has been growing. That mean's the jackpot for Friday's drawing ins just under $800 million.

The jackpot is currently estimated at $792 million. If someone wins, it would be the sixth largest jackpot since the game began in 2002. Only five Mega Millions jackpots have been $1 billion have been higher.

The cash option Friday's Mega Millions is $381.8 million cash.

$600 Million Powerball Jackpot

If you don't win the Mega Millions on Friday, or even if you do, you might want to try the Powerball.

Saturday's Powerball jackpot is now valued at $600 million. The estimated cash value is $293.4 million.

The odds of picking all six correct numbers are one in over 302-million.

Tips To Save Money, Remain Scratch-Off Jackpots In New York State

If you don't win, maybe this tips will help you save money? Or, take a look at the New York Lottery scratch-off games with the most top prizes left. Information on both is below:

