Spring Welcomes Apple Blossom Festival in The Hudson Valley

I love watching everything blossom here in the Hudson Valley since the start of spring. From the flowers to trees and grass, it is a true mood booster.

A local orchard is also excited about the spring blossoms and is hosting an event. Barton Orchards is known for their events, farm activities, fresh pastries and having their farm animals on site. They are a 175-acre apple orchard located in Poughquag. Along with their apple orchard, they also have a vegetable garden. You may recognize Barton Orchards since they have the option of Pick Your Own farm.

For more info on how to be apart of Pick Your Own, visit the link here.

Their upcoming event is called Apple Blossom Festival. The flowers will become apples by fall but as of right now, we can enjoy the beauty of transition. This will take place on May 1,2, and 8,9. The admission is $12.00 per person and tickets are not required for children who are 3 and under.

You can expect live music, games, entertainment, and family fun. The live music will be played at different parts of the orchard so that everyone will be able to enjoy it. The ice cream stand concessions and tap room will be open to the public. The animal zoo and fun park is one of my favorite parts about visiting Barton Orchards so be sure to check it out.

Click here to check out the music schedule, event details and to purchase tickets directly.

Will you be attending this festival? Be sure to let us know what you are looking forward to this spring.