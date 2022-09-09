Sports Commentator Sparks ‘Upstate’ New York Line Debate

The only line Mike Tirico should be talking about is an offensive line. He clearly has no business commenting on such a controversial subject.

If there is one thing that I have learned while living in the Hudson Valley its that we are very territorial. We're also extremely passionate when it comes to the dividing line between Upstate New York and New York City. I personally think that anything above the 5 Boroughs is Upstate.

I, like many other people, believe that Westchester County is the Lower Hudson Valley. It's also not the city so it's Upstate New York. Technically the Hudson Valley stretches through the Capital region as well.

I agree with the tweet for the most part. This isn't the first time I have heard Upstate used as a blanket term for cities like Rochester and Buffalo. Buffalo, New York is not Upstate.

Utica, Binghamton and Syracuse are west of Albany and that is Central New York in my opinion and Rochester and Buffalo are Western New York.

What are your thoughts?

