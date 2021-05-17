Splashdown Beach Announces Reopening Plan, Reservation System

With temperatures hitting almost 90 degrees this week the Hudson Valley is ready for some waterpark fun.

The area's largest waterpark, Splashdown Beach, has been closed for over a year. But now that restrictions have been lifted in New York State, the park is officially reopening and welcoming guests back through their gates.

Splashdown Beach will officially open for the season on Saturday, May 29. According to the park's website, they will be open from 11am to 6pm on Saturday through Memorial day and then each weekend after that until June 24 when Splashdown Beach opens every day for the summer.

Before you go, however, you should know that due to limited capacity restrictions you will need to reserve your spot ahead of time. Guests who wish to go to Splashdown Beach cannot simply show up at the gate and buy a ticket. Day passes reserved for specific days go on sale this Monday. The dated tickets will only be valid for the reserved date to make sure the park does not exceed capacity restrictions.

Capacity is limited and advanced reservations will be required. The only option that won't require reservations at this time are season passes.

A message on Splashdown Beach's website says that those who purchase a season pass will not need to make a reservation. Those passes are currently on sale now.

Other attractions in the Hudson Valley are also reopening with similar restrictions. LEGOLAND New York recently announced that they would be opening their gates to passholders. Those who wish to attend the special preview must reserve specific dates on the theme park's website.