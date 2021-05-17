‘State-Of-The-Art Supermarket’ Prepares to Open in Hudson Valley

A state-of-the-art supermarket is almost ready to open its doors to Hudson Valley shoppers bringing with it around 200 jobs.

ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie is preparing to open. While no opening date has been set, officials wrote on Facebook suggesting interested people follow the supermarket's official Facebook page as they "prepare to open."

ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie will be located at Hudson Heritage, at the site of a former state psychiatric facility on Route 9 across from Marist College. Construction is ongoing at the site. Hudson Valley Post drove by the site Monday afternoon and noticed while many things still need to be finished the ShopRite appears close to completion.

The 64,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to add more than 200 jobs, officials say.

“We are pleased to announce plans for our ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie, and look forward to providing local shoppers with the outstanding customer service, variety, value, low prices and convenient amenities that ShopRite is known for,” Brett Wing, president, ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc., which operates ShopRite stores in the Hudson Valley, Capital Region and New Jersey said iin 2019. “We are especially proud to be part of this new and exciting development that is taking place at Hudson Heritage.”

The ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie is will feature an array of private-label, national brand and organic offerings, and 14 self-checkout lanes. It will also offer ShopRite from Home®, where customers order online and can pick up their groceries at the store or have them delivered.

“ShopRite is a perfect addition to our Hudson Heritage community,” Berger added. “It is known for its quality products and convenience, which fits right in with our vision to give residents and visitors everything they need in one convenient location.”

Developers started clearing the site of at the former Hudson River State Hospital campus, which operated in the Town of Poughkeepsie from 1873 until its closure in the early 2000s, in 2019.

Once complete, Hudson Heritage is expected to be an intergenerational, walkable community with 750 units of townhomes, rental apartments and assisted-living housing, official say.

The property will also feature a 150-room hotel and conference center; 350,000 square feet of commercial and retail space including shops, restaurants, child care and a fitness center; 40,000 square feet of urgent and primary care medical facility/office space; and a 24,700-square-foot education/performing arts center. The grounds will include walking trails and more than 60 acres of open parkland.

