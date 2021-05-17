Cuomo Changes Mask Rules For All Of New York State
Gov. Cuomo finally gave New Yorkers an update on mask wearing across New York State.
Last Thursday, the CDC announced fully vaccinated Americans can ditch masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. People who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or physically distance in most circumstances, indoors or outdoors, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
While millions of Americans are unmasking, New York State has its own mask mandate which actually supersedes any CDC recommendation. Gov Cuomo said late Thursday his team needs time to review the new CDC guidance.
Many expected Cuomo to make an announcement about masks this weekend. However, the weekend flew by without Cuomo giving New Yorker's an update. His team simply said New York health officials are still reviewing the data.
On Monday, Gov. Cuomo finally gave New Yorkers an update on mask wearing across New York State at Radio City Music Hall.
"What we do today is really going to define what tomorrow is all about," Cuomo said Monday. "We are managing COVID. We haven't defeated COVID. More work needs to be done on the vaccination front. We're going to find more creative ways for people to take vaccines."
Cuomo then said starting Wednesday New York State is adopting the CDC's guidance on masks and social distancing.
"If you are vaccinated. You are safe. No masks and no social distancing," Cuomo said. "Let's get back to life!"
Masks will remain on mass transit, in schools, health care facilities and homeless shelters. Private venues and businesses not listed in the CDC's guidelines can require masks if wanted.
"COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic," the CDC states in its new guidance.
The CDC says its safe for fully vaccinated people to do the following activities without a mask:
- Walk, run, wheelchair roll, or bike outdoors with members of your household
- Attend a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends
- Attend a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- Dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households
- Attend a crowded, outdoor event, like a live performance, parade, or sports event
- Visit a barber or hair salon
- Go to an uncrowded, indoor shopping center or museum
- Attend a small, indoor gathering of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people from multiple households
- Go to an indoor movie theater
- Attend a full-capacity worship service
- Sing in an indoor chorus
- Eat at an indoor restaurant or bar
- Participate in an indoor, high intensity exercise class
Unvaccinated Americans must continue to wear a mask.
Masks are still recommended for all in crowded indoor settings and hospitals, airplanes, buses and trains. Those with compromised immune systems are told to speak with their doctors about masks and social distancing.
Keep Reading: