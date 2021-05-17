Several No Parking Areas in Poughkeepsie Due to Monday Filming

The City of Poughkeepsie has announced that they have designated several no parking areas through the City of Poughkeepsie due to film production that will be taking place on Monday.

The Hudson Valley is booming in regards to the number of celebrities and film crews that have been spotted over the past couple of years all across the beautiful Hudson Valley. HBO has been here non-stop it seems, and other networks and production companies are joining in on the fun.

While it's great that our area is becoming what seems like some sort of hub for all these television shows and movies, it does cause a little disruption to your day if you happen to live or work near where they happen to be filming that week. Filming causes certain roads to close or sometimes full blocks, and if you work in the City of Poughkeepsie, you should be aware that the City of Poughkeepsie has designated several streets and parts of two parking lots as no parking areas on Monday, May 17 to accommodate film production.

Vonknoblauch, Daniel

The areas are both sides of Market Street between Church and Main streets, and the northside of Canon Street between the entrance and exit to the Liberty Street Parking Lot and the westside of the Academy Street Parking Lot will be closed.

While it was not stated which show or movie was being filmed in Poughkeepsie on Monday, HBO does have a couple of projects that upcoming here in the Hudson Valley.

