A Hudson Valley Heat Wave is On The Way — How Long Will it Last?

Some areas of the Hudson Valley could hit over 90 degrees this week as a heatwave ushers in early summer.

The average temperature for this week in May is 72 degrees in the Hudson Valley but we'll be seeing much warmer weather than that. In fact, it will feel more like July than spring for six days in a row as temperatures are expected to rise above 80.

According to the National Weather Service, the Mid Hudson Region will be in the upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday, climbing over 80 on Wednesday. Little to no precipitation is likely for the next two weeks, so there will be little relief from the scorching temperatures.

After breaking that 80-degree mark on Wednesday, temperatures will continue to climb. The hottest days of the week are expected to be on Thursday and Sunday where some areas of the Hudson Valley could even hit 90. As of now, meteorologists don't expect to see a break in the weather until early next week when the region falls back into the upper 70s.

With temperatures over 15 degrees warmer than the average for this time of year, Hudson Valley residents will want to give extra attention to outdoor plants and grass. Aside from a chance of an isolated thundershower on Saturday, this week will remain dry with no real rain forecast for the foreseeable future.

After an extended warm period, temperatures are expected to settle back down to the mid-70s by the middle of next week, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.