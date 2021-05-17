Love Triangle Ends With Murder In Hudson Valley

A love triangle is believed to have been the reason behind a murder in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday, New York State Police from Catskill arrested 40-year-old Amber C. Akins of Saugerties for second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony.

On May 14, 2021, at approximately 1:02 a.m., troopers responded to a reported stabbing on Lake Mills Road in the town of Cairo. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 39-year-old Crystal L. Borne of Cairo, NY, and attempted life-saving measures.

Borne succumbed to her wounds and was pronounced deceased by responding emergency medical personnel, officials say.

A preliminary police investigation indicates Akins stabbed Borne after a brief altercation, according to New York State Police. Police did not release how the investigation led to the Saugerties woman's arrest or what led up to the fatal stabbing.

Greene County District Attorney Joe Stanzione confirmed to Hudson Valley Post the motive is believed to be a love triangle. Akins is accused of fatally stabbing Borne because she learned her husband was still seeing Borne.

"That is what all evidence indicates. It was not a random act of violence that some people were concerned of," Stanzione told Hudson Valley Post.

It's believed Akins and her husband were trying to work out issues with their marriage when she learned her husband was still seeing Borne, according to Stanzione.

Akins was remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail.

