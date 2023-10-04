‘Special Fancy’ Rule Change For New York State Restaurants, Bars

"Sunday Funday" can be a little extra fun.

Do you "fancy a pint" at 8 a.m. on Sunday?

College students or people in their early 20s still up from going out the night before may say yes. Most living in New York State, I'm sure, would say no. But some would love this, especially for a special occasion like this Sunday.

Hochul Directs New York State Liquor Authority

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told the New York State Liquor Authority to allow sports bars and restaurants to serve as early as 8 a.m. this Sunday.

"I'm directing the State Liquor Authority to extend the deadline for special permits, so sports bars & restaurants can serve as early as 8am. ❤️💙," Hochul wrote on Facebook.

The Buffalo Bills Are The Reason For This Change

The reason why New York State sports bars and restaurants should be able to start pouring drinks earlier this Sunday is the Buffalo Bills.

New York State's only official NFL team is playing Sunday in London. I'm a New York Jets fan, but Jets and New York Giants fans can agree, technically, the Bills are New York's only official football team.

"With the Buffalo Bills playing across the pond on Sunday morning, I know fans will be gathering for the big game & may fancy a pint," Hochul said.

Hochul is a Buffalo Bills fan. The Bills game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars kicks off at 9:30 a.m. here in New York.

So, the Governor knows many New Yorkers will be up early watching the game. Some who want to enjoy the game with some drinks.

Now, for this Sunday, New Yorkers can start the pregame a little earlier. Of course, check with your local bar to make sure they will open early on Sunday.

Cheers.

