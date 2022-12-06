SPCA: New York City Man Abandons Dog In Hudson Valley
A pet owner faces up to a year in jail after he allegedly tied his dog to a tree in the Hudson Valley.
The Putnam County SPCA announced the arrested of a Bronx, New York man for allegedly leaving a dog tied to a pole in the Hudson Valley.
SPCA: Bronx, New York Man Abandons Dog In Carmel, New York
The Putnam County SPCA announces the arrest of 36-year-old Juan Rosa of the Bronx for animal abandonment.
On October 30, the Putnam County SPCA received a phone call from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office after a deputy found a dog tied to a pole in the town of Carmel.
“We’ve seen an increase this year in animal abandonments. It is a crime taken seriously and we will conduct a criminal investigation and ultimately arrest the individual who abandoned the animal. If you can no longer keep your pet, contact the many rescue groups that exist. Abandonment is not an option," the Putnam County SPCA stated.
Pet Dog Found Tied To Tree In Putnam County, New York
The 7-year-old, male, hound mix named Lucas was retrieved and brought to the Putnam Humane Society where it was scanned for a microchip.
A suspect was developed using the microchip. Police also talked to a witness and found surveillance video from the area.
Officers then contacted Rosa who turned eventually turned himself in to the Putnam County SPCA, officials say.
Rosa was arrested at the PCSPCA headquarters on Gleneida Avenue, Carmel on December 1 and charged with abandonment of an animal.
The crime comes with the possibility of up to one year in jail, a fine up to $1,000, or a combination of both, police say.
Luca, seen above, is in good health but police did not release information about any new home.